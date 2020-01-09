Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District closed Thursday due to bomb threat

WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All schools in the Woodstown-Pilesgrove Regional School District in Salem County are closed Thursday, January 9, 2020, due to a bomb threat, officials say."Overnight, a bomb threat was received from an unknown source to schools in our district," a message reads on the district's website.All after school sports and activities are canceled.The district says prior to each school reopening on Friday, each building will be cleared and deemed safe by law enforcement.Additional safety protocols will also be put in place, officials say