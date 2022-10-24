Buying Phillies-Astros World Series tickets? Here are some tips to avoid being scammed

The Philadelphia Phillies have clinched their first NL pennant since 2009. Action News captured all the excitement after the team won on October 23, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With so many people ready to shell out big bucks to see the Phillies take on the Houston Astros in the World Series, it's more important than ever to say buyer beware.

As of Monday afternoon, tickets for home games were going anywhere from $877 to as much as $7,800.

Experts are warning fans to be careful because scammers have become increasingly sophisticated.

Jeff Summers, a ticket broker with A Better Connection, sells sports tickets. But even with his longtime experience, predicting prices is next to impossible.

"They'll fluctuate... It's all about supply and demand," said Summers.

One thing he says you can bank on is that criminals are looking to prey on fan excitement.

So here are your dos and don'ts for buying World Series tickets:

-Do buy from secure, trusted websites that stand behind their tickets with buyer guarantees.

-Do be wary of tickets for sale on social media.

-Don't buy with cash on the street.

-Don't pay anyone via money transfer, wire, or payment app because you likely won't get your money back if something goes wrong. Pay with a credit card instead.

"And then you also don't want to answer any emails from anybody unless you're getting it directly from the Phillies because if someone's sending you an email, sometimes they're just trying to get your credit card information," said Summers.

Summers is talking about unsolicited emails, do not respond to those. He recommends buying from a reputable ticket broker you know with a brick-and-mortar office. Or buy from VividSeats, StubHub, SeatGeek or Ticketmaster.

And finally, don't share photos of your tickets online. But if you can't resist -- cover up the barcodes, which can be copied instantly and used by others.

"If you're going to post, post it after the game's over and not before the game," said Summers.

Tips from StubHub

Never buy tickets off the street - don't pay with cash, money transfer or payment apps - you can't track your purchase so you limit your ability to recoup your money if you have any issues.

Use a trusted service - as an official partner of the MLB, StubHub offers peace of mind with 100% verified tickets. StubHub also backs every purchase with a FanProtect Guarantee and has accessible customer service for the rare instance of a ticket issue.

Make your money go further - being a savvy buyer can make your budget go further. Try searching for a single ticket rather than group tickets to possibly score some deals.

Careful sharing the barcode - everyone wants to share their excitement on social media but be sure to cover up that barcode to avoid anyone who may be inclined to copy your ticket.

Tips from VividSeats

SECURE SITES: Only buy from trusted websites that stand behind their tickets with buyer guarantees. Be wary of tickets for sale on social media. Don't buy with cash on the street and only shop on secure platforms where you know your information will be kept safe.

ANTI-SOCIAL SHARING: Never share photos of tickets online, they can be copied instantly and used by others. Wait until you get to the stadium to post.

CHECK CREDENTIALS: Check for Third Party Confirmation and make sure the site is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers (NATB).

MOBILE MATTERS: If you're buying from a site with an app, download the app to get notifications and updates on your event. Make sure your phone is fully charged when you arrive at the venue, since your ticket will likely be mobile. Remember extreme weather temperatures can drain your phone faster.