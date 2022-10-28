Want tickets to see Phillies in World Series? You'll need deep pockets

If you missed out on the Phillies lottery to buy tickets at face value, expect to pay a pretty penny on the secondary market.

It's not easy, and it's not cheap. But that's not stopping some Phillies fans from doing whatever it takes to get their hands on World Series tickets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's not easy, and it's not cheap.

But that's not stopping determined Phillies fans from doing whatever it takes to get their hands on World Series tickets.

The excitement is building for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, and season ticket holder Steve Bezpalko will be there. He paid $4,000 for postseason tickets.

"That's a good amount of money," said Chad Pradelli.

"Yeah, but I mean, it was all worth it. I do it again in a heartbeat," said Bezpalko.

RELATED: What luck! South Jersey family wins lottery for World Series tickets twice

If you missed out on the Phillies lottery to buy tickets at face value, expect to pay a pretty penny on the secondary market.

Brian Behlau gave it a shot to take his son Matt but struck out.

"I put my name in a lottery and didn't succeed," said Behlau. "You know, I looked on StubHub, SeatGeek, all that stuff and it's a little bit out of my price range for the World Series."

Stubhub spokesperson Adam Budelli said fans should only expect the ticket crunch to get worse as the home games get closer.

"We've seen ticket sales grow by 45% over the last 48 hours," said Budelli.

Budelli said there are about 2,800 tickets for Game 3 available on his site. Fans should expect to pay a little more than $700 for standing-room-only tickets.

Right now for Game 4, Stubhub has around 1,800 tickets available costing about $100 more than the night before for standing room.

If the Phillies get some wins under their belt, Budelli said look out!

RELATED: GMA surprises local baseball coach with tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series

"Tickets will clearly start jumping a lot faster," he said.

Inside the ballpark or not, little Matt Behlau is going to enjoy the series no matter what.

"I'm really excited; I've never seen them in the World Series, "he said. "I never even seen them in the postseason. I just think it's the Phillies year."

The Phillies also told us if the Houston Astros do not use all of their allocated tickets for staff in Philadelphia, there could be another lottery.

But, before you get your hopes up, they also said there would be a very small amount of tickets available.