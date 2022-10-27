What luck! South Jersey family wins lottery for World Series tickets twice

More than one million people applied for the chance to buy 20,000 available tickets from the Phillies.

Bryan and Samantha Meyer both registered for the chance to buy tickets to one of the three Phillies home games and found out on Wednesday that they both won.

BLACKWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey family won the Phillies World Series ticket lottery not once but twice.

"I said, 'Did you get the email too?' And he checked and he also got the email, same one I got," said Samantha.

"I was like, 'Sam, we both got it.' That's when it hit, like oh my God, what just happened?" said Bryan.

More than one million people applied for the chance to buy 20,000 available tickets from the Phillies. They were notified via email if they had the chance to purchase two tickets.

The fact that they could buy more than two meant they could take the biggest Phillies fan they know, their 9-year-old daughter Mikayla.

"We decided to get Crumbl Cookies and we wrote on the box," said Samantha, explaining how they surprised their daughter.

When Mikayla saw the message on the inside of the box, she was ecstatic.

"She freaked out screaming," said Samantha.

Mikayla said she doesn't know what it will be like at Game 4 of the World Series, after all, this is the first time the Phillies have gone in her lifetime.

"I don't really know, this is my first time going to a World Series game, so I don't know what to expect really," said Mikayla.

She did have one question for her parents after finding out she was going to the game.

"Am I off from school?" she asked.