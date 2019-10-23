Would-be robber gets locked inside Boost Mobile store, tries to shoot his way out: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be thief is behind bars in Philadelphia after police say he got locked inside a cellphone store by an employee.The way one veteran detective put it, "if all robbers were this dumb, our jobs would be a lot easier." And they credit a quick-thinking store employee who locked the bandit in the store until police could get there.Jitendra Kumar-Sas, the lone store clerk at the Boost Mobile store at 5th & Somerset is feeling a bit jittery after his encounter with a 19-year-old armed bandit. He says the man came into the store just before 5:30 and pulled a gun."He take a gun and put it at my head, 'Hey give me the money, How much money you have ?' I have no money," the clerk recalled.He then came up with a quick scheme to escape."Can you wait a few minutes, I give you money, I have another employee outside," the clerk said he told him.So the bandit agreed to wait inside while he went out to get the money and locked the door behind him."Yes, I closed the door and put the shutter down," the employee said.The clerk also closed the metal grate and ran. That's when the bandit knew he was trapped firing ten shots at the door, but he was unable to get out. He then ran to a door separating the cell phone store from the business next door trying to get out that way."He kept banging and banging on our door, he shot to see if he could open the lock but he couldn't get in. We were really scared," said Dianna Sullivan who works next door.Soon, a heavily armed SWAT team arrived and had the place surrounded."SWAT using a bullhorn yelled the individual's name told him to come out, let him know the futility of his actions, he was trapped inside," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department.Ultimately the suspect would surrender. The store employee was not injured.As for his quick thinking?"The store employee acted very bravely," said Small.The 19-year-old suspect is awaiting to be charged with attempted robbery, firearms violations aggravated assault and related offenses.