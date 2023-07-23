Funeral, viewing service for Philadelphia rapper set to be held at The Met

Philadelphia police are still investigating the death of a local rap artist who was killed in a triple shooting Thursday night.

A viewing and funeral service are being held on Monday for 25-year-old Devin Spady, also known as YNG Cheese.

The event will be held at The Met.

Spady was shot in the back on the 5800 block of Mascher Street in the city's Olney neighborhood.

He's the son of a podcaster, rapper, and philanthropist known as Gillie Da King (formerly Gillie Da Kid).

As of Saturday, the 'Gilliefest' for Gillie Da Kid is still scheduled to take place on July 29 at the Franklin Music Hall.

There is no word yet on whether the event will be canceled.