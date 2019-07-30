Yorkie recovering after being found in sealed container outside Pa. SPCA

PHILADELPHIA -- A tiny Yorkshire terrier is on the mend after someone left her to die outside the Pennsylvania SPCA's headquarters on Erie Avenue in Philadelphia over the weekend.The dog, now known as Gertie, was covered in fleas and dirt when a volunteer found her inside a sealed plastic container on Sunday.Despite being dumped in 90-degree heat, Gertie was okay.The SPCA released a new photo showing her after a good grooming, and some TLC.If you have any information on who abandoned Gertie or want to donate to her care contact the Pennsylvania SPCA.