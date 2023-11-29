New game 'You Gotta Know Philly - My Hometown Edition' tests residents' knowledge of city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new game on the market to play with your friends and family while testing your knowledge of Philadelphia.

It's called "You Gotta Know Philly - My Hometown Edition."

Tony Hoffman, president of 'You Gotta Know Games,' says the company wrote 35 different versions of the game, geared at major markets across America.

Each game has hundreds of city-specific questions designed to test how well you know your hometown.

"I will say that, without question, Philadelphia is our number one market. It dwarfs places like Boston, New York, and Washington," Hoffman said.

The makers of the game say they did a deep dive into Philadelphia history and culture, and have come up with 500 questions, some of which are sure to stump even the most devoted Philly fan.

The company had previously released games like, "You Gotta Know Philly Sports Trivia Game" and "Philadelphia Against the World Sports Trivia Game."

You can purchase the game at yougottaknowgames.com for $24.95.