Occasionette gift shop in South Philly becomes unofficial greeting card capital of the city

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Occasionette gift shop is where every occasion gets a card.

What started out as a chance opportunity, the South Philadelphia store has become a bit like the unofficial card capital of the city.

The store also opened a pen bar with a variety of unique pens and have expanded from their South Philly location to other areas, including Chestnut Hill and Collingswood, New Jersey.

For more information, visit Occasionette.com.