Officials have announced homicide charges against two men in the murder of a man in downtown West Chester.Police are searching for Tyrell Jacobs and Tim "TJ" Jacobs in connection with the murder of Eric Brown outside of a nightclub Tuesday evening.Brown was reportedly shot in the chest and rushed to Paoli Hospital. On Wednesday morning, Action News has learned he died."The defendants, both with guns, assaulted and killed an unarmed victim," said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan. "This senseless murder was captured clearly on surveillance video."Both of the Jacobs are at large and are considered to be armed and dangerous. They are charged with murder, conspiracy and related offenses.------