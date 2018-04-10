  • LIVE VIDEO 3pm UPDATE + REPLAYS
  • LIVE VIDEO Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill

Arrest made in Wilmington stabbing

EMBED </>More Videos

Man stabbed on Wilmington street. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 8, 2018 (WPVI)

WILMINGTON (WPVI) --
Police have made an arrest after a man was found with a stab wound to his chest on a Wilmington street over the weekend.

The suspect, 37-year-old Angel Figueroa-Rodriguez of Wilmington was taken into custody around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say he's the victim's stepson.

Police were called to the 900 block of Maple Street around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

They say the 46-year-old man had been attacked and stabbed several times, including once in the chest.

He was treated on the scene and then taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.

Figueroa-Rodriguez is charged with assault first degree and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

He is currently awaiting arraignment.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsstabbingWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies on Capitol Hill
Cosby lawyer launches fierce attack on 'con artist' accuser
Car crashes into building in Trenton
Facebook starts privacy alerts to affected users
Man pleads to manslaughter in death of acquaintance buried in yard
Man, 21, shot and robbed in Olney
Decapitation suspect allegedly told police 'let me get my heads'
Show More
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, A Giant Warm Up Coming Soon
Wells Fargo Center prepares for NHL, NBA playoffs
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning
Philadelphia police chase ends in North Wales
More News