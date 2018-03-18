MISSING MAN

Bermuda police searching for missing St. Joseph's University student

EMBED </>More Videos

SJU student reported missing in Bermuda: Walter Perez reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018 (WPVI)

The Bermuda Police Service is searching for a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski is on the island for a rugby tour with the university.

He was last seen on the island at The Dog House bar at 12 a.m. He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

Police said there is concern for his wellbeing.

Dombroski is a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware and is currently a freshman at St. Joe's University.

Bermuda Rugby are offering a $1,000 reward for information regarding Dombroski's whereabouts.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
philly newsmissing man
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING MAN
Missing 53-year-old man from Wynnefield found safe
Man with dementia missing after leaving VA Medical Center has been found
Upper Darby missing man located
Missing Camden County College student found safe
More missing man
Top Stories
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Car kills pedestrian on I-295 in Gloucester County
AccuWeather: Dry Monday, Wet Snow Tuesday
Officials responding to possible 'explosion incidents' in Texas
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
Show More
Bomb threat cancels The Roots' SXSW concert
Fire forces bride to find new venue on wedding day
Roy Halladay's son pitches perfect inning
AP: Some wanted school shooter committed in 2016
Vladimir Putin wins Russia's presidential election, exit polls suggest
More News
Top Video
16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, returns to Allentown
Little Heroes Gala celebrates children battling serious illness
Family IDs woman killed in West Philly shooting
NAACP: Temple should build stadium in Rittenhouse Square
More Video