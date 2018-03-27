EDUCATION

"Million Women Mentors" Hosts STEM Career Day at Temple University

EMBED </>More Videos

"Million Women Mentors" Hosts STEM Career Day at Temple. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on March 27, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Million Women Mentors launched the first statewide Girls in IT and STEM Careers event focused solely on driving more girls into STEM-related fields.

Dozens of young ladies from several North Philadelphia middle schools and high schools were invited to Temple University's College of Engineering on Tuesday.

The event encourages women, particularly those of color, toward careers in STEM (science, technology, math and science).

Naomi Brooks is an aspiring engineer and has already won her share of national competitions. She's currently in high school.

"Hopefully, that opens the door for us to have plenty more opportunities in the future," Brooks said. "Because once you do engineering you can probably get into any other branch of careers."

Her father, in a STEM field himself, advised parents to nurture your child's skills and talent and find a supportive community.

"Once you see that they have it you have to always speak to them positively and help them to set a goal and go for it," said Richard Brooks.

Program organizers say the key is doing it through mentorship.

Participating Temple seniors said took time out of their day give the young girls something someone once gave them---encouragement and guidance.

"When I was a child, if there were such a great mentoring program, I would've been so excited," said Jiabao Ming, a biochemistry major.

"These types of mentoring programs really encourage women to really rise to what they can do," added Jailene Miranda, also a biochemistry major.

The young ladies even had the opportunity to join a simulcast with similar groups Harrisburg and Pittsburgh to discuss STEM projects.

One of the program's supporters, Phoebe Coles, said it's all about exposure and support.

"If you don't see yourself in those places, then you don't know that you belong," said Cole. "You don't know that you're invited, that it's a place that you can also contribute to."

Organizers are recruiting more students for their summer STEM program. For more information, visit:

http://www.millionwomenmentors.org

http://www.pennsylvaniamesa.org
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationtemple universityphiladelphia newsNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
School arming students with rocks adds additional security
Website, app allows students to report safety concerns
Schuylkill County school uses rocks as part of security
School superintendent accused of bullying by former student
More Education
Top Stories
Einstein Health to merge with Jefferson Health
NJ fire department mourns firefighter killed in head-on crash
AccuWeather: Light Rain Tonight
Villanova Fans and Businesses Ready for Final Four
New Jersey expanding its medical marijuana program
Att'y Gen.: Pa. tennis coach charged with attempted sexual assault
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
Possible vandalism at Trenton Battle Monument
Show More
Man charged with drug delivery death in Chester County
Cops won't face charges in Alton Sterling shooting case
Doug Pederson: Eagles, Darren Sproles on same page with re-signing
Police: Man stole shopping carts from Bucks Co. supermarket
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Surprise! Fan pops the question during 76ers game
Wrong turn: Uber driver gets stuck on steps
Bucks Co. man sentenced for murdering his mother
More Video