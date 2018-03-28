Family of Sgt. Robert Wilson seeks death penalty

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=548555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two suspects have been charged in the death of Philadelphia Police Officer Robert Wilson III.

The case of two men accused of killing Philadelphia Police Sgt. Robert Wilson went before a judge Wednesday morning in Center City.Wilson was gunned down at a GameStop getting a video game for his young son in North Philadelphia in 2015.The trial has now been set for late fall with a pretrial hearing set for June.Once that announcement was made by Judge O'Keefe there was audible reaction in the courtroom from frustrated family members who want to see brothers Ramone Williams and Carlton Hipps put to death.That decision is still up in the air.This case has ended up being the biggest test so far for newly elected district attorney Larry Krasner who ran his campaign on his commitment to not seek the death penalty.Now, just months into his term, that commitment is being tested, in the killing of a Philadelphia police officer no less.This is only widening the divide between Philadelphia police and the DA's office."My brother was a hero. He gave his all - what he signed up to do, the oath he took to become an officer. There's no reason why we should sit here and still keep giving more time. For what? Murderers. Killers. My brother didn't get more time," Wilson's sister Shakira Wilson-Burroughs said."If we have capital cases available in the commonwealth then that's just my opinion that that's what we probably should be looking at," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said."If there's ever a classic case for a death penalty case, this is it," Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby said.A committee has been put together by Krasner to decide whether the death penalty will be sought.A decision should be made by June for the pretrial hearing.The District Attorney's Office released the following statement:"The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is committed to fighting for justice in the horrific murder of Sergeant Wilson. DA Krasner, who already met with some members of Sergeant Wilson's family, understands their trauma and continues to extend his support and condolences during this difficult time. We also continue to reach out to other members of his family, including the mothers of his children. As of today, the office is continuing to review the case through the office's Homicide Sentencing Committee. It remains a death penalty case at this time."------