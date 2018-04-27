Father, son indicted in Lumberton, New Jersey brawl that ended in fatal stabbing

Supreme Life and Antoine Ketler

LUMBERTON, N.J. (WPVI) --
A father and his adult son who allegedly were involved in a deadly fight outside their southern New Jersey home earlier this year have been indicted on murder charges.

Burlington County prosecutors say 56-year-old Supreme Life and 32-year-old Antoine Ketler also face attempted murder charges in the indictment handed up Thursday by a county grand jury. Life also faces two weapons counts.

Prosecutors have said Life and Ketler fought with 26-year-old Moriah Walker, of Brooklyn, and 23-year-old Raheem Williams, 23, of Queens, on Feb. 4. But they haven't said what sparked the brawl with the two New York City men.

Walker was pronounced dead five hours later. Williams underwent surgery and has since been released.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsstabbingmurderLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Truck crash jams traffic on I-95 in NE Philly
Body found on Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia
'Truth prevails': Cosby accuser hails guilty verdict
Troubleshooters: Dress Disaster & Appliance Nightmare
Del. woman charged with making meth in moving car
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war, denuclearize
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Show More
Wrapped body found in West Oak Lane
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Cosby accuser: 'Constand is my Joan of Arc in the war on rape'
AccuWeather: Rainy Morning, Cloudy Afternoon
Family seeks help to stay in United States
More News