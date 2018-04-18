Federal authorities raided a drug treatment facility in Camden.FBI agents converged on the methadone clinic on North 5th Street before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.The exact nature of the investigation was unclear.North 5th Street was expected to remain closed between Market and Federal Streets for most of the day on Wednesday due to a heavy police presence.Methadone is a drug used by some treatment centers to help reduce the withdrawal symptoms from heroin.------