CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --Federal authorities raided a drug treatment facility in Camden.
FBI agents converged on the methadone clinic on North 5th Street before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The exact nature of the investigation was unclear.
North 5th Street was expected to remain closed between Market and Federal Streets for most of the day on Wednesday due to a heavy police presence.
Methadone is a drug used by some treatment centers to help reduce the withdrawal symptoms from heroin.
