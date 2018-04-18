SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Former Trump advisor's father's death in Philadelphia labeled 'suspicious': multiple agencies investigate

ROXBOROUGH (WPVI) --
Death of the father of former National Security Advisor labeled 'suspicious'

The Philadelphia police homicide unit, the Philadelphia district attorney, the Attorney General's office and the health department are all investigating the death of former National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster's father 84-year-old H.R. McMaster, Sr.

It is being investigated as a suspicious death.

McMaster died on April 13 at Cathedral Village in the 600 E. block of Cathedral Rd in Roxborough. He was receiving care there after suffering a stroke.

The allegations are that McMaster fell, hit his head, was put in a chair and then died. He allegedly did not receive proper care.

Investigators are probing information from some staff members who informed the McMaster family that records were falsified pertaining to this death.

Philadelphia Police executed a search warrant at the facility Tuesday.

Cathedral Village spoke with 6abc Wednesday evening and stated that they are fully cooperating with the agencies investigating the death of H.R. McMaster, Sr.

They say they contacted the Department of Health the same day of his death and launched an internal investigation into the allegations being made.

A spokesperson said, "We remain committed to the safety and welfare of all our residents and have made every effort to cooperate."

***This story is developing. Check back with 6abc.com for updates.****

