FYI Fitness Tips: Effects of ACL injuries and treatment

In the first installment of a three-part series, The Training Station's Phil Clark welcomes Rothman Institute and Philadelphia Eagles orthopedic surgeon Paul A. Marchetto to discuss ACL injuries, what happens when a tear occurs and why women are more prone to the injury than men.
Next week: Exercises to strengthen the leg after an ACL injury
