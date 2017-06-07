FYI FITNESS TIPS

FYI Fitness Tips: Effects of ACL injuries and treatment

Phil Clark welcomes Rothman orthopedic surgeon Paul A. Marchetto to discuss ACL injuries and treatment. (WPVI)

In the first installment of a three-part series, The Training Station's Phil Clark welcomes Rothman Institute and Philadelphia Eagles orthopedic surgeon Paul A. Marchetto to discuss ACL injuries, what happens when a tear occurs and why women are more prone to the injury than men.

Next week: Exercises to strengthen the leg after an ACL injury

