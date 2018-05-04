ABINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) --A man seen walking around Abington Township while carrying an AR-15 rifle has been taken into custody over concerns related to his mental health, police announced Friday.
The man is a township resident, but Action News is not using his name because he has not been charged with a crime.
In a news conference, the township's police chief said the rifle-carrying man was taken into custody on Thursday on an involuntary mental health warrant.
That step was taken after friends of that man messaged police via Facebook with concerns about his behavior and change in mental status.
"These concerns would lead a reasonable person to believe that he may pose a threat to himself or to our community," said Chief Patrick Molloy.
According to an affidavit, the friends said the man made comments about hurting himself and comments or jokes about shooting up local schools.
Molloy emphasized that the man's decision to carry the rifle in public did not, by itself, spark the decision to take him into custody.
"This case illustrates the very complex nature of balancing an individual's Second Amendment rights with our primary mission to protect and serve all our residents," said Molloy.
Police say they have secured the AR-15.
