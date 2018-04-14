Man killed during struggle with shotgun in Wynnefield

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood Saturday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5800 block of Woodbine Avenue.

Police say two men apparently were in a fight and there was a struggle with a shotgun.

The shotgun went off striking a 32-year-old man in the stomach. He was rushed to Lankenau Hospital and pronounced dead.

So far, there are no charges.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootinghomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Starbucks apologizes after video of arrest in Philly store goes viral
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Officials: Murder suspect shot and killed by police in NJ
Driver rescued after big rig overturns in Del.
Trump staking claim of 'Mission Accomplished' in Syria
White House outlines evidence to support strike on Syria
Crews battle fire at recycling facility in Camden
AccuWeather: Much Cooler Sunday
Show More
1 dead in Blue Route crash in Conshohocken
NJ school bus driver charged with sexual assault
2 hurt in fight, stabbing in Old City
Person struck, critically injured in North Philly
Gunfire erupts on Morton St. in Camden
More News