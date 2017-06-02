EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2062518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch uncut video of Chester Police Chief James Nolan discussing the fatal shooting of a teenager and other incidents that happened the morning of June 2, 2017.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed while walking to school on Friday morning in Chester, Pa., in one of four shooting incidents in the city.Investigators do not believe the teen's killing is connected to the other incidents. However, police say, it is possible the other three incidents are related.Authorities say a call came in around 7:50 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 11th and Parker streets. The 16-year-old was found there with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe the teen was actually shot a few blocks away - on 11th Street between Butler and Kerlin - and managed to run before he collapsed.At a news conference on Friday afternoon, police said they believe the shooting followed some kind of altercation, but no further details were made available.Chester Police Chief James Nolan IV says the teen, who was about to finish his sophomore year, was a "good kid" and it's unclear why he was targeted.There was no word on a suspect in the killing. The name of the victim has not been released.At 9:18 a.m., police were notified of a second shooting incident.In that incident, police say, a person was shot inside a car. That person, riding inside a Mercury Grand Marquis, was driven to the hospital in that vehicle.Investigators are looking for the other vehicle, believed to be a burgundy sedan, with Pa. registration.Nearby Chester High School was placed on lockdown after the second shooting was reported, though school officials wanted to make it clear that the school was not involved in the shootings.Around 11 a.m. there were reports of shots fired in the 200 block of W. 23rd Street.No additional details were available.Police say they were about to advise school officials to lift the lockdown when it happened. The lockdown remained in place.At 12:28 p.m., a police officer opened fire on a suspect who allegedly pointed a gun at him.It began in the 1300 block of West 9th Street, and ended after a foot pursuit at 8th and Pennell.Investigators say it began when an officer saw the suspect carrying a gun and tried to stop that person. There was a foot pursuit in which the suspect pointed the gun at the officer, police say.The officer fired at that suspect and then resumed the pursuit, eventually catching the suspect.The suspect was not hit.No further details were available.----------