Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the murder of a man and woman in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of East Clearfield Street.

Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.

Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police say a 54-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the stomach.

The second victim, a 49-year-old female was shot once in the head.

She was found in a second floor bedroom.

So far, there are no arrests.
