Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --Police are investigating the murder of a man and woman in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.
It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of East Clearfield Street.
Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.
Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.
Police say a 54-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the stomach.
The second victim, a 49-year-old female was shot once in the head.
She was found in a second floor bedroom.
So far, there are no arrests.
