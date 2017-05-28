Man and woman murdered in Port Richmond

Police are investigating the murder of a man and woman in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.It happened around 9 a.m. Sunday on the 1900 block of East Clearfield Street.Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds when police arrived.Medics pronounced them dead at the scene.Police say a 54-year-old man was shot once in the head and once in the stomach.The second victim, a 49-year-old female was shot once in the head.She was found in a second floor bedroom.So far, there are no arrests.----------