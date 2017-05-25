Man charged in violent home invasion in NJ

A man is charged with a violent home invasion, and police say, he is no stranger to them.On Wednesday, Camden County authorities charged 21-year-old Dante Robinson for a violent home invasion.But he remains in the hospital after sources say he was shot during the crime.He is also the same Dante Robinson who was charged in connection with 12-year-old Autumn Pasquale's 2012 killing in Clayton, New Jersey."I knew it was going to happen, it was just a matter of time," said Tony Pasquale.Autumn's father says the court should never have let Robinson out.As a teenager Dante was charged with his teenage brother Justin.Justin is serving a seventeen year sentence after a guilty plea to the crime.In 2013 Dante was released from a juvenile facility after pleading guilty to an obstruction of justice charge.At the time the Camden County Prosecutor's Office handled the Gloucester County case.Just after midnight on Monday the Camden County Prosecutor's Office says Robinson broke into a home on Kay Lane in Sicklerville.Off camera, the victims say four or five armed men with masks beat and terrorized them.The homeowner says he shot one of the assailants in self-defense."If he was off the street to begin with, that family wouldn't be in this position right now," Autumn's aunt Mary Pasquale said.The family gathered in the Autumn Pasquale Memorial Park in Clayton. Autumn's father vowing to be in the courtroom for Robinson's case."I would tell the judge don't let this happen again. You have him, he's in custody again, keep him there. You know what he did in the past, what makes you think he'll stop doing this?" he said.The Camden County Prosecutors Office won't release further details in the home invasion case, including if the other assailants are still out there.Robinson faces a list of charges including burglary, aggravated assault and endangering a child.Once he is cleared by doctors he will head to jail.----------