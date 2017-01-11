NEWS

Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image wpvi"><span>WPVI</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pictured: The scene after a crash and shooting in West Philadelphia on Wednesday, January 11.</span></div>
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
SEPTA officials say a passerby shot the man who was trying to carjack a SEPTA vehicle on Wednesday morning in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. at the intersection of 63rd Street and Woodbine Avenue.

The shooter allegedly told investigators he saw the suspect speeding and crash into three cars.

Witnesses tell Action News the suspect then got out of the car and ran over to a SEPTA truck and pulled out the driver.

A number of bystanders worked to wrestle the suspect to the ground, witnesses say.

During that struggle, witnesses say, the shooter's gun fell out and the suspect attempted to grab the weapon.

The shooter then recovered his gun and shot the suspect in the leg. That person does have a permit to carry the weapon, officials say.

The SEPTA worker who was in the vehicle at the time was not hurt.

The would-be carjacker was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed a number of police and fire crews on the scene.

A number of damaged vehicles could be seen in the intersection.

Traffic is being diverted around the area.
