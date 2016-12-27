NEWS

Pa. man being questioned in murders of 4-year-old son and mother in NYC

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WPVI) --
The father of a child found murdered, along with the child's mother in the same New York City apartment, is in police custody Tuesday.

Sources tell WABC-TV that the 22-year-old man is being questioned in connection with the deaths of 32-year-old Felicia Barahona and her son, 4-year-old Miguel. Though, no charges have been filed yet in the case.

Their bodies were found in their Hamilton Heights apartment Monday. Felicia Barahona's body was found in the living room with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, and Miguel was in the bathtub.

Barahona's family said there was a custody battle between the parents. Miguel was conceived in a scandalous affair between Barahona, then a public school teacher in the Bronx, and her teenaged student -- 17 years old at the time -- who became the father.

Family members said the father had canceled a scheduled visit with his son this past weekend. He lives in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Monday morning, the building's superintendent spotted the garbage that Barahona had left sitting out since Friday, and noticed that something was wrong.

"The superintendent smell something no good in the apartment, and he call the police. When the cops coming, they opened the door, and they found her and the boy dead," said neighbor Segundo Duenas.
