Police investigating shooting death of Chester man

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Chester, Delaware County.

The victim has been identified as Darnell Coley.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday on the 3300 block of West 3rd Street.

When officers arrived to the home, they were meant by the victim's mother.

She told them Coley had been shot.

He was located on the steps in the family room., suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Medics treated the victim on the scene. He was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

An autopsy will be performed by the Delaware County Medical Examiner's Office to determine cause of death.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Chester Police Department at 610 891-8030.
