Police: Uber driver arrested for burglarizing customers' homes

Police have arrested a Delaware Uber driver after a six month investigation regarding multiple burglaries in Sussex County.It started back in August 2016 when police were able to link 26-year-old Saddam A. Awadallah of Frankford with burglaries in the Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island areas.The investigation also revealed that Awadallah drove a white 2004 Toyota Sienna van and would transport customers from their homes to local area businesses and restaurants in the Ocean City and Dewey Beach areas.Police say while the passengers were away from their homes, Awadallah would return back to their vacant homes and steal various items.All the incidents occurred in a narrow time-frame during the night and while the victims were away.Police say Awadallah snatched credit cards, computers, watches, cell phones, tablets, and sunglasses.Awadallah was apprehended in Tennessee and extradited back to Delaware on February 13.He was charged with three counts of burglary 2nd degree, possession of burglar tools, theft with a victim 62 years of age or older, 11 counts of theft, and criminal mischief.Awadallah was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $31,000 secured bond.Anyone with information is asked to call