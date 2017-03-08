NEWS

Raccoon with head stuck in jar rescued atop NJ utility pole

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
It was just one of those days for a curious raccoon in New Jersey.

The furry mammal was found Wednesday morning with his head stuck in a jar atop a utility pole in Greenwich Township.

Atlantic City Electric says concerned customers called in to report the unusual scene.



Soon, AC Electric crews arrived and retrieved the raccoon.

They "freed it from the jar it was stuck in and returned it to the wild," AC Electric says.

We can only imagine the raccoon walked away thinking 'what a day, what a day.'

