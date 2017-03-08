This morning, crews safely retrieved a furry friend from one of our utility poles and returned it (sans jar) to the wild. ? pic.twitter.com/IS8WVfaN40 — AtlanticCityElectric (@ACElecConnect) March 8, 2017

It was just one of those days for a curious raccoon in New Jersey.The furry mammal was found Wednesday morning with his head stuck in a jar atop a utility pole in Greenwich Township.Atlantic City Electric says concerned customers called in to report the unusual scene.Soon, AC Electric crews arrived and retrieved the raccoon.They "freed it from the jar it was stuck in and returned it to the wild," AC Electric says.We can only imagine the raccoon walked away thinking 'what a day, what a day.'------