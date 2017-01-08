NEWS

Sinkhole swallows car and SUV in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
A water main break caused a large sinkhole to open up in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

The break was reported at 9 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Boston Street.

Water department officials tell Action News a 6-inch main ruptured, opening up a significant hole in the street.

Images from the Action Cam showed a sedan which had sunken completely into the hole. The front of an SUV which had apparently been parked behind the sedan had also gone into the hole.

At least 15 homes were reported to be without water service.

Repair crews had arrived on the scene by noon.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com for more information as it becomes available.
