20 y/o killed, 14 y/o critical after shooting in SW Phila. Shooting happened Sunday 2:30 pm , info 215-686-TIPS. @6abc — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) March 6, 2017

Family members have identified two teenage brothers shot in Southwest Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.16-year-old Zybrii Davis remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after he was shot in the face.His brother, 19-year-old Sybrii, Davis, did not survive his wounds.Detectives say the call came in just before 2:30 Sunday afternoon for shots fired in the 8100 block of Lyons Avenue.When medics arrived, they found a white car shot up and badly damaged.Two victims were inside - the Davis brothers, whose ages were earlier reported to be 14 and 20.Investigators say they were fleeing the bullets, lost control of the car and smashed into a pole, splitting it in half.Sybrii Davis was shot twice under his left arm.He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:59 p.m.Zybrii Davis, who had been shot in the face, was rushed in critical condition to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia."It's a sin and a shame and a disgrace," said community activist Shirlene Moore.She says she grew up in the area, and adds this is the direct result of her old home being neglected."These children have absolutely nothing to do in the community. If you look around, there's no community center for them. These children need vocational training. They need an outlet," said Moore.We spoke with Ann Strickland Sunday night, who is also calling for change."It bothers me as a great-grandmother to know that the children don't have any recreation, so what are they going to do?" said Strickland. "They get into trouble."Neighbors say this is a part of the city that has been severely neglected.They simply want more opportunities for the kids who are growing up here."It's a forgotten neighborhood. This was a very viable neighborhood. I was raised in this neighborhood," Moore said."Now what I see around here is the children don't have anything to do, and this is very sad," said Strickland.At this point, no word from police on a suspect or what led to the shooting.------