Police: 2 women took turns driving drunk, causing crashes

Authorities say two women were driving drunk when they separately caused numerous crashes involving parked vehicles.Hoboken police say the accidents occurred early Saturday.Responding officers found 23-year-old Janelle Green, of Newark, driving the vehicle, while 24-year-old Jamila Banks, of Alexandria, Virginia, was in the front passenger seat. After interviewing the women, authorities determined Banks had been driving and struck at least two parked vehicles before the pair switched places and Green hit at least two more vehicles.No injuries were reported in any of the crashes.Green and Banks are both charged with drunken driving in a school zone. It wasn't known Tuesday if either woman has retained an attorney.------