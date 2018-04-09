Philadelphia police have identified the man and woman who were found dead following a murder-suicide in West Philadelphia.Authorities say three children were home when their father, 27-year-old Daniel Gordy, killed their mom, 29-year-old Shanae Brown.Police say he then turned the gun on himself.Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home on the 6200 block of Webster Street.Their first priority was to rescue the children, who are 10, 4, and 3 years old.Investigators say Daniel Gordy legally owned the gun, which had been fired seven times.Family members say the couple had been arguing recently, but police have not determined a motive for the violence.Police have no prior history of domestic disputes at the home.The children were uninjured.------