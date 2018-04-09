Police ID man, woman dead in West Philadelphia murder-suicide

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the man and woman who were found dead following a murder-suicide in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say three children were home when their father, 27-year-old Daniel Gordy, killed their mom, 29-year-old Shanae Brown.

Police say he then turned the gun on himself.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home on the 6200 block of Webster Street.

Their first priority was to rescue the children, who are 10, 4, and 3 years old.

Investigators say Daniel Gordy legally owned the gun, which had been fired seven times.

Family members say the couple had been arguing recently, but police have not determined a motive for the violence.

Police have no prior history of domestic disputes at the home.

The children were uninjured.
