Search for missing Penn student in Southern California

There's an active search for a University of Pennsylvania student who disappeared while visiting his home in Southern California.Nineteen-year-old Blaze Bernstein was with his family over the holidays and then vanished on Tuesday.Police say he met up with a friend and they drove to a park in Orange County.He was last seen around 11:30 that night.His dad says he believes his son was planning to come home because he didn't take his wallet with him.------