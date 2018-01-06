Search for missing Penn student in Southern California

ORANGE COUNTY, Ca. (WPVI) --
There's an active search for a University of Pennsylvania student who disappeared while visiting his home in Southern California.

Nineteen-year-old Blaze Bernstein was with his family over the holidays and then vanished on Tuesday.

Police say he met up with a friend and they drove to a park in Orange County.

He was last seen around 11:30 that night.

His dad says he believes his son was planning to come home because he didn't take his wallet with him.

