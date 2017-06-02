SPORTS

Bear crashes round of golf in Alaska

EMBED </>More Videos

A curious bear interrupted a round of golf in Anchorage, Alaska. (WPVI)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska --
While playing a round of golf at Moose Run Creek Course in Anchorage, Alaska, Gary Cox caught a bear on video as it grabbed onto a flagstick. For a moment, it looks as if the bear considers holding the flagstick for the golfers to putt for the cup!

The black bear also approaches the golf bags and sniffs around for a bit.

Cox said that the bear "crossed behind us in a dead run, then followed us up along the tree line. The bear was never even bothered by us and followed us 100 yards to the next hole."

Although the golfers made loud noises to try and scare the bear off, it seemed more curious than scared. The bear even grabs a snack from one of the golf bags before it strolls off into the woods.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports6abc Snacksbearanimalsgolf
Load Comments
SPORTS
NBA handshakes steal the show before the game even begins
Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91
Cherry Hill middle schooler in National Spelling Bee finals
Venus Williams drops hints that Serena is expecting a girl
More Sports
Top Stories
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
CHOP allocates $91,000 in unclaimed money to anti-bullying
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Show More
Man charged with killing woman at a Del. motel
Truck crashes on I-295 in Gloucester County
Police: Workers abducted in Chester Co. robbery
Driver killed in crash on Route 55 in Cumberland Co.
Singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane
More News
Top Video
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Fire erupts at Acme store in Bensalem, Pa.
More Video