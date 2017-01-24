SPORTS

M. Night Shyamalan Night at Philadelphia 76ers game

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">M. Night Shyamalan and Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA --
It's been quite a week for M. Night Shyamalan.

The Philadelphia filmmaker's newest film, Split, was number one at the weekend box office, earning $40.2 million in ticket, according to studio estimates.

The Universal Pictures release again brings together Shyamalan, director of "The Sixth Sense," with the low-budget horror experts of Blumhouse Productions.

The PG-13-rated "Split," starring James McAvoy as a man with split personalities, cost less than $10 million to make.

So how does one celebrate being tops of the movie charts? How about go to a Philadelphia 76ers game on a night they are celebrating all things - you?

Tuesday was M. Night Shyamalan Night at the 76ers and the movie director was on hand, along with his daughter.

Saleka Shyamalan opened up the festivities by singing the National Anthem.

M. Night Shyamalan rang the team's ceremonial Liberty Bell.

Philadelphia actor Kevin Hart was also in attendance. There is no word if the two spoke about a future film collaboration courtside.



It was $1 pretzel night. Another Philadelphia favorite.

---

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
