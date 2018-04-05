EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3272686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New food options at Citizens Bank Park, other stadiums. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 28, 2018.

Opening Day for the Philadelphia Phillies is Thursday. And this year, the ballpark has some new offerings for both kids and adults.Jim Perry of West Philadelphia will be there for the game, but he came a day earlier for good reason."I am here a day before because on opening day I always like to get a souvenir or two and sometimes the lines are so long - they may have some of the things I want right now," he said.This year, fans will see some brand new additions as part of an effort to spruce up the place.Executive Vice President David Buck said, "Believe it or not, we're the oldest ballpark in the National League East. It's our 15th year so it was just time to upgrade it. The ballpark itself is great, but we needed to freshen it up."The kids can play wiffle ball on a pint-sized field, an exact replica of the real one.It's called the Yard and includes speed pitch, a climbing wall, and a hot dog launcher so little fans can act just like the Phanatic.The left field gate is now something of a Hall of Fame.Buck added, "We have giant sculptures of retired numbers. We have our Toyota Phillies Wall of Fame. We have 6' high replicas of the World Series trophy for fans to take pictures of. We think it's going to be a great photo opportunity for everybody."In right field, the Phillies removed about a hundred seats and extended a platform complete with drink rails even closer to the field.The Hall of Fame suites got a renovation, as well.All this work started right at the end of last season. Now, a new one is about to begin.Jim Perry is ready for the Phillies to play ball."It's fun to be here. Beginning of the season, you just want to be here. Enough, enough of the winter. Enough. Get the spring going. Get the ballgame going. It's just great." Perry said.There is something else new. The Phillies played their first game Wednesday, broadcast solely on Facebook.The Phillies lost, but hopefully, they can turn things around for Opening Day.------