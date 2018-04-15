SPORTS

Source: Eagles CB Worley arrested, police use Taser

This is a 2017 photo of Daryl Worley of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. (AP Photo)

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley has been arrested, Action News has learned.

According to a source, Worley was arrested at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The source tells Action News a call came in for a car blocking the roadway in South Philadelphia.

Worley was found passed out behind the wheel when officers arrived, the source says.



The source tells Action News that Worley became combative and officers used a Taser.

A gun was reportedly found.

Worley is being held at Philadelphia police headquarters.

The Philadelphia Eagles released a statement Sunday saying, "We are in the process of gathering more information about Daryl Worley's arrest this morning."

Worth is from Philadelphia and attended William Penn Charter School.

The Eagles acquired Worley last month in the trade that sent wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Carolina Panthers.

