Suspect dead in police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot

Police-involved shooting in Walmart parking lot. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on March 29, 2018.

A suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lehigh County.It happened on Mill Creek Road in Lower Macungie, Lehigh County, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.In a Thursday morning press conference, Captain Richard D'Ambrosio, commander of Troop M Bethlehem, said the suspect entered the store wearing a silicon mask and a wig.D'Ambrosio described the mask like that of Michael Myers from the 'Halloween' films, but more realistic and lifelike.Police say the suspect, a man in his 20s, walked around the store for around 15 minutes loading up items in a cart.That's when police say a loss prevention officer spotted the man and noticed he resembled another suspect in a recent Walmart theft in Schuylkill County earlier in the month.In that theft, the officer confronted the suspect who pulled out a gun and then fled the store.As the loss prevention officer continued to follow the suspect, he contacted state police.According to D'Ambrosio, Pennsylvania State Police Fogelsville Barracks received the call and a trooper arrived at the store two minutes later.The trooper entered the Walmart and began searching for the officer. He instead found the suspect with the shopping cart.D'Ambrosio said the suspect saw the trooper and left his full cart in the aisle. He then attempted to leave the Walmart.The trooper followed the suspect and told him to stop. D'Ambrosio said the suspect then took off out of the store and into the parking lot with the trooper right behind.In the parking lot, numerous witness saw the suspect being chased, police said.D'Ambrosio said the suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband as he continued running away with his back to the trooper.The trooper, police said, continued to yell at the suspect to stop.As he made it to his van, the suspect fired a shot at the trooper, D'Ambrosio said.The suspect then got in the vehicle and pointed the gun at the trooper.D'Ambrosio said the trooper then fired several rounds at the suspect, striking him several times.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.Two more troopers arrived on the scene as the shots were being fired.Police say the suspect is from Berks County and has had prior arrests. Police have not released his name as of yet.His gun was located at the scene, police said.The trooper was not hurt and no other injuries were reported.D'Ambrosio said the trooper is a 4-year veteran of the force and recently transferred to the barracks from Hazelton. This was his first week with the troop.The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative duty as routine in these instances, police said.An investigation into whether the shooting was justified is underway. At the press conference, authorities said based upon the information they have, that preliminary, they see the shooting by the trooper as justified.------