WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities have arrested a man who they say was impersonating a police officer in Bucks County.
Eric Miller was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned as a special United States marshal.
Warminster Police say Miller pulled over two females on Street Road for what he told them was investigation.
He was driving a black Honda Civic at the time.
Miller is accused of patting the women down and detaining them for a period of time.
During that time, he took their cell phones and other belongings.
Miller is now behind bars.
