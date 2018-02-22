Suspected police impersonator arrested in Bucks County

Suspected police impersonator arrested: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on February 22, 2018. (WPVI)

WARMINSTER, Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities have arrested a man who they say was impersonating a police officer in Bucks County.

Eric Miller was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned as a special United States marshal.

Warminster Police say Miller pulled over two females on Street Road for what he told them was investigation.

He was driving a black Honda Civic at the time.

Miller is accused of patting the women down and detaining them for a period of time.

During that time, he took their cell phones and other belongings.

Miller is now behind bars.

pennsylvania newspolice impersonatorWarminster Township
