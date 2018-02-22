Authorities have arrested a man who they say was impersonating a police officer in Bucks County.Eric Miller was taken into custody after he allegedly claimed to be an off-duty police officer assigned as a special United States marshal.Warminster Police say Miller pulled over two females on Street Road for what he told them was investigation.He was driving a black Honda Civic at the time.Miller is accused of patting the women down and detaining them for a period of time.During that time, he took their cell phones and other belongings.Miller is now behind bars.------