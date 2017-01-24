TRAFFIC

City of Philadelphia releases road closures, restrictions for President Donald Trump's visit Thursday

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PHILADELPHIA --
The City of Philadelphia has released a list of road closures and restrictions in advance of President Donald Trump's visit to the Republican Congressional retreat on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and British Prime Minister Theresa May will also attend the meeting.
Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Thursday:

  • 13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

  • Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street

The public should expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.

Parking Restrictions:

The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday:

  • 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets

  • Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street PPA and PPD will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia.

The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.

Pedestrian Restrictions:

The United States Secret Service is establishing a secure perimeter that will limit pedestrian access to the following streets starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday:

  • 1100 and 1200 block of Market - both north and south sides

  • 12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert Streets - both east and west sides

  • 13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets - both east and west sides


Demonstration Information:

The Office of Special Events has received an application for a demonstration scheduled for Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anticipated attendance is 3,000 people. Other demonstrations without permits are also expected to occur throughout the day.
