PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help them track down a gunman.

The incident happened on April 2 at 9 p.m. in South Philadelphia.

The video shows the man firing at least two shots in the 2000 block of South 4th Street.

Fortunately, no one was hit.

Police say the suspect was last seen in the 400 hundred block of Emily Street.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Philadelphia Police by dialing 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477), or by texting a tip to PPD TIP (773847).

