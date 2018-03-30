Violent night in West Philadelphia

Violent night in West Philadelphia: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 30, 2018 (WPVI)

By
WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police say officers were patrolling the area near 56th and Pemberton streets around 5:15 p.m. when they heard gunshots.

"They find a 26-year-old black male, he's got two gunshot wounds to his back," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker.

Police say that man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

Officers also believe he was involved in the shooting.

Police say a man and woman in a car saw two men firing back and forth at each other and were almost struck themselves.

"The gentleman who was in the car with his wife did take a gunshot to the windshield of his car and did take some glass to the face. But he's doing fine," said Walker.

Later police located another victim: a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. He's at Penn Presbyterian in stable condition. Police believe he is an innocent bystander, who had just left the corner grocery store and happened to walk into the gunfire.

Less than an hour later, police responded to the 200 block of North Ruby Street.

"Upon police arrival they found a 22-year-old male laying on front steps of a private residence," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "He was bleeding from the torso and the chest."

Officers went knocking on doors looking for information. Police are trying to figure out if the shootings are connected.

"The fact that they happened around the same time and the two scenes are around one-mile distance, we're looking at the possibility that they may be related," said Small.

Police said the victim from the Ruby Street shooting was taken to the hospital for surgery, having been shot at least three times in the chest and shoulder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Detectives.

