U.S. & WORLD

Waffle House shooting suspect arrested last year near White House

Person of interest named in deadly Waffle House shooting. (WPVI)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WPVI) --
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly shooting at a restaurant in Nashville was arrested last year by the U.S. Secret Service for being in a restricted area near the White House.

Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said 29-year-old Travis Reinking's firearms authorization was then revoked at the request of the FBI, and four weapons were seized, including the AR15 that he allegedly used in the shooting at the Waffle House restaurant early Sunday. Four people were killed.

Aaron says the four guns were returned to the suspect's father, who acknowledged giving them back to his son.

Police have the AR15 and another gun found during a search earlier Sunday. But two other guns are unaccounted for. Aaron says Reinking is still at large following the 3:25 a.m. shooting and could possibly be armed with the two guns.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
What we know about Waffle House shooting hero James Shaw Jr.
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church
Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia
6 rescued from burning Gloucester Co. apartment building
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
Show More
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
Wings coach, retired officer, bringing pro lacrosse back to Philly
AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild
How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
More News