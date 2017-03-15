Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95

Andru Duranso of Dover, Delaware says he was shocked when he saw a large piece of ice flying towards his car.

Andru Duranso of Dover, Delaware says he was shocked when he saw a large piece of ice flying towards his car.Duranso was driving behind a tractor trailer on I-95 in Wilmington, just south of the I-295 split, Wednesday afternoon.Duranso tells Action News the ice fell from the top of the truck and went right into his windshield, shattering the glass and breaking off the passenger side mirror."I had glass all over my lap during this whole thing that went down. It could be worse, but it turned out a lot better than I thought," Duranso said.Police told Duranso he was not the only victim of flying ice on Wednesday."They're glad everything happened the way it did and that I'm OK," Duranso said.While Delaware does not have a specific snow or ice removal law on the books, since 2014, there have been several bills introduced that would allow officers to fine drivers who have not properly cleared their vehicles. But so far, no legislation has been passed in the state.Delaware State Police have warned drivers in the past about removing ice from their vehicles.Back in January 2014, the police posted this message on Facebook:------