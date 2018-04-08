West Philly fire under control, woman jumps from building

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --One person jumped from a burning building in West Philadelphia as firefighters battled the flames.
The fire started shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday on North 50th Street near Market.
Officials say a woman jumped from the second floor of the building. She was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.
The fire was placed under control an hour later it began.
No other injuries were reported.
