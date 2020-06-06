$10,000 reward for arrests after 19 chemical, oxygen tanks stolen in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police is offering a $10,000 reward that leads to the arrest of three suspects related to the theft of dangerous chemical and oxygen tanks stolen in the city.

According to Philadelphia police, three men in hooded sweatshirts with masks and gloves cut through the fence of a commercial business on the 2300 block of Church Street around 9 a.m. Thursday.

They got away with 19 large acetylene and oxygen gas canisters. The gases are typically used for welding, but police say can be extremely dangerous in the wrong hands.



"We need to get these tanks and suspects off the street right away before someone is seriously injured." said FOP Lodge 5 President John McNesby.

The FOP says they will give a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the three alleged suspects.

Philadelphia police are currently reviewing security cameras in the area.

If you have any information, please call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS or 911 with any leads.

