The FBI is joining a murder investigation in Newark, Delaware.They're offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 20-year-old Kalif Reeves, who is believed to have ties to Philadelphia.Reeves is wanted for a shooting on March 9th that killed 22-year-old William Laws.Laws was shot while driving and crashed into the front lawn of a house in the Chestnut Hills development.If you know anything about this case or Reeves' whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI or New Castle County police.-----