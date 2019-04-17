$120K of jewelry stolen from Northeast Philadelphia Macy's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5255109" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Thief steals $125K in jewelry from Northeast Philadelphia Macy's: Katherine Scott reports on Action News at 4 a.m., April 17, 2019

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for a man who they say stole $120,000 worth of jewelry from Macy's in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday night.It happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the store located at Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. The store was open for business at the time.The theft was caught on store surveillance cameras, but so far the video has not been released."It's really getting hard. The retail apocalypse is happening," said Nicole Palin of Northeast Philadelphia. "People need their jobs so I hope that everyone is OK at the Macy's."Police said it was around 8:40 p.m. when a 6-foot tall man walked in wearing dark clothing. They said he pulled a pry bar out of his hooded sweatshirt, reached over the counter, and popped the lock of the display open with minimal force. According to investigators, he then slid out a row of 6 high-end diamonds rings worth $120,000 dollars."I'm just surprised because usually, this is a nice neighborhood. Like, nobody really does anything like that," said Josiah Muledi.Officials said the man uttered no threats and displayed no weapons.Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said it is possible he has visited the store in recent days."We also know that at least one employee of the store believes that this individual who committed the theft may have been in the store in the past week," said Small.Detectives obtained the surveillance video and dusted the store for fingerprints.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.