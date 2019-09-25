$15,000 offered for suspect involved in Chester, Pennsylvania gun battle

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man in connection with a shooting near Chester High School last week.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Haneef Payne is wanted for possession of a weapon in related to the shooting.

Payne and another unidentified male were captured on video recklessly firing guns at one another on Friday, September 20.

A gun battle in Chester, Pennsylvania between two men was caught on camera.



They say he took off in a silver Ford Mustang which has been recovered by authorities.

The Marshals Service is offering a $15,000 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.

Just hours before this gun battle, in a nonrelated incident, two Chester High School students were injured in a shooting.

Chester Police Commissioner Otis Blair said they are adding more officers to the force to tackle the crime.
