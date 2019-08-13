home invasion

1 assaulted, 1 shot during home invasion in Mount Laurel, police say

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Mount Laurel police are investigating a home invasion aggravated assault early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 400 block of Equality Court in the Ethel R. Lawrence Homes around 3 a.m.

Investigators said two males forced their way inside a townhome on Equality Court.

According to police, a man was shot in his leg and a woman was struck in her head with an unknown object.

Both victims were taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

There were other residents home at the time, but police said they did not interact with the suspects.

It's unclear what the motive was or whether or not anything was stolen.

Police said both suspects ran away.

Investigators searched the surrounding neighborhood but said there was no sign of them.
